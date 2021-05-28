You Have to Admit Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Nailed Their iHeartRadio Music Awards Looks

We heart Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox and their always entertaining red carpet game.
The alt couple surprised fans over the weekend when MGK rocked a black tongue on the red carpet of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, making for his biggest fashion statement of the night. (For her part, Megan sizzled in a barely-there Mugler gown).
Four days later, he and his foxy date are following it up with another head-turning ensemble. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, MGK showed up with a brand new accessory: uber-long fake nails.
The "Love Race" musician caressed Megan's neck to show off his lengthy talons, each decorated with an edgy black or pink pattern.
Brittney Boyce from Nails of LA was the mastermind behind the claws, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the Smith & Cult nails on her Instagram Story. Upon closer inspection, fans can see that two feature spikes, one is covered with a silver chain and another appears to have silver foil.
The Saturday Night Live performer paired the beauty choice with an all-white shorts suit at the iHeartRadio event (notice that delicate pink butterfly perched on his lapel, too).
The only other pop of color was the three hot pink stripes on his socks, which matched with Megan's flaming hot pink jumpsuit.
Her MACH & MACH look included flare pants and a bustier style top. Adding to her Malibu Barbie vibe was the ice from Dena Kemp Jewels, which sparkled as she posed with her man on the red carpet.
More pics from the night showed Machine Gun Kelly holding up his trophy after he was named the winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for Tickets To My Downfall. Once again, his nails were on full display as he clutched the prize.
Last weekend, he came with black checkered nails and put his dark tongue to good use when he and Megan French kissed for all to see.
Earlier this week, MGK marked the one-year anniversary of a major milestone within their relationship. "she said ‘i love you' one year ago today," he tweeted, as fans fell even more head-over-heels for the rapper.
According to an E! News source, both he and the Transformers actress "have no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners."