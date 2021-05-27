Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Boy

Jersey Store fans have a baby situation on their hands!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have welcomed their baby boy, the reality star revealed on Instagram on Thursday, May 27. He shared the first photo of their son, wrapped up in a blanket printed with his name: Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Mike, 38, added a rocket emoji to celebrate his newest family member.

The carousel of photos also included shots of Lauren in the hospital, holding Romeo in a striped blanket. Mike had on a huge grin as he posed beside her bed.

Of course, the A Violent Man actor tagged the official @itsbabysituation Instagram account, which already has more than 400,000 followers for the newborn.

The couple, who got hitched in 2018, shared their pregnancy news last November, when Lauren wrote, "Our biggest blessing is on its way."

They toasted to their first child with an extravagant baby shower in April, telling E! News at the time, "It was an absolute dream showering baby sitch this weekend!" They added, "We felt so much love being surrounded by our family and friends. We are so very blessed and can't wait to begin this new chapter as parents!"