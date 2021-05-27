Pete Davidson Reflects on Past "Immature Irrational Decisions" as He Teases His SNL Future

Weitere : Here’s What's Next For Pete Davidson

Don't count on Pete Davidson to break Kenan Thompson's Saturday Night Live record.

As fans may know, the Nickelodeon alum is the star who has spent the most years ever as a cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show. While Davidson, now 27, made waves of his own when he joined the show in 2014 at just 20 years old—making him the first cast member to be born in the 1990s and one of the youngest in the show's history—he made it clear during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actor Roundtable that he's not looking to replicate that long of a tenure.

"Yeah, I'm good. I'm surprised I made it to seven," he said, reacting to Thompson's 18 SNL seasons. "I'm ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan's like f--kin' Karl Malone out there."

Still, the star was grateful to be able to work on the show amid the coronavirus pandemic, a time when performers from all corners of Hollywood faced uncertainty about what they would and could do next.