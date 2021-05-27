Ariana GrandeFreundschaftKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Score Insane Memorial Day Deals at Coach & Coach Outlet

Save big while revamping your wardrobe with must-have apparel, handbags, shoes and more.

von Emily Spain Mai 27, 2021 20:29Tags
EComm, Coach & Coach Outlet Memorial Day SalesE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Memorial Day deals are here!

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe this weekend, Coach and Coach Outlet have you covered! At Coach, score up to 50% off select styles. And at Coach Outlet, enjoy up to 70% off, plus 70% off men's wallets, and when you buy two or more travel styles, take 15% off.

From classic handbag styles to summery frocks and stylish shoes, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to something nice while saving big because you deserve it!

Scroll below to check out our fave sale picks from Coach and Coach Outlet!

Signature Push Hinged Bangle

Upgrade your arm candy game with this classic gold-plated brass bangle! Not to mention, it would make a great gift.

$98
$40
Coach Outlet

Wyn Soft Wallet With Watercolor Floral Print

Need a new wallet? This one has the cutest floral print and includes eight credit card slots and bill holder.

$175
$105
Coach

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Colorblock

Save over $100 on this cool girl shoulder bag! Featuring a modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, this gorgeous bag will elevate any outfit in an instant. Note: Only the pewter and taupe colorways are on sale.

$395
$277
Coach

Carson Espadrille

Ditch the boots and get ready for warmer weather! These espadrilles are great for dressing up or down, and they have a cotton lining and jute footbed for ultimate comfort.

$188
$94
Coach Outlet

Prairie Satchel

This satchel is a great everyday bag because it has plenty of room for your essentials and a classic design. Plus, it comes in a bunch of versatile colors!

$398
$149
Coach Outlet

Colorblock Signature Track Jacket

This jacket is so rad, plus you're saving over $300! It will come in handy for those breezy nights where a lightweight jacket is necessary.

$450
$112
Coach Outlet

Marci Sandal

With smooth leather and woven raffia, these sandals are a must for summer! 

$175
$116
Coach

Bold Geo Yoke Mini Dress

If you're looking for a statement piece to wear all season long, this dress is for you! We love the summery hues and geometric design.

$550
$140
Coach Outlet

Tabby Chain Clutch

We're obsessed with Coach's Tabby collection! This sophisticated crossbody bag is perfect for upcoming travels and daily wear.

$295
$177
Coach

Signature Rectangle Sunglasses

There's nothing shady about these deals! We love the frame shape and gradient lenses on this pair of sunnies.

$198
$80
Coach Outlet

Signature Buckle Belt, 25mm

Made with refined calf leather, this belt makes a great finishing touch for any outfit.

$128
$51
Coach Outlet

Boxed Snap Wallet With Daisy Print

With three credit card slots and full-length bill compartment, you can easily carry all of your necessities on the go. Plus, we're digging this floral print!

$198
$50
Coach Outlet

