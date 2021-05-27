Your Favorite Friends Parents Share Memories Working With Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Weitere : "Friends" Star Judy Geller Settles Ross & Rachel's Break Dispute

Even in the fictional world of television, the love between a parent and their children is always and forever.

Friends: The Reunion is finally here giving pop culture fans the perfect excuse to relive must-see TV Thursday and watch all of their favorite episodes from past seasons.

And while it's amazing to have Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back together on one couch, there are a few other memorable characters that deserve some celebrating of their own.

This week, E! News was able to sit down with Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller on the comedy series. To this day, the actors have nothing but positive memories about the show and their on-air offspring, Ross (Schwimmer) and Monica (Cox).

"We made this at a time in my life where I certainly was maturing and getting older and growing into other roles," Gould exclusive shared with E! News. "And the opportunity and the success and to be able to work with new, younger people, I mean, who have become iconic on their own right, it's a wonderful evolutionary aspect to my existence. And I'm extremely grateful for it."