Will the Friends Cast Ever Do Another Public Reunion? Courteney Cox Says…

The One Where They Say Goodbye Forever.
If you haven't heard, the Friends reunion is officially streaming on HBO Max, with the gang of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry getting back together more than 25 years after their hit show first premiered.
Although the two-hour reunion special was absolutely worth the wait—watching the gang walk through their old set was heartwarming enough—Courteney sadly confirmed in the last few minutes of the special that this will be their last public hoorah.
"This will really make me cry but, this will be the last time that we're ever asked about the show as a group, that we will do this," she shared. "We're not gonna do this again in 15 more years."
However, she did add a little humor to the blow of the sad news, quipping, "I'll tell you one thing, we are not waiting so long to have a dinner."
The entire cast agreed as Jennifer added, "We will not wait that long to get together."
It was in 1994 that viewers were first introduced to the six friends that frequented the Central Perk Coffee Shop and made us think of their favorite spot—and the ebbs and flows of their friendship—as a place we can call home. The show ran for ten years until its unforgettable series finale in 2004 and hosted a slew of A-list guest stars during its initial run.
That feeling of magical nostalgia was recreated for the HBO Max reunion with a ton of other major stars arriving to the recent party such as Justin Bieber and Mindy Kaling, but those weren't the only tricks the crew had up their sleeve.
During the special, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer made our hearts skip a beat when they admitted they were almost a real-life Ross and Rachel.
I KNOW!
Haven't had a chance to watch? Not to worry—because we're here for you, we've rounded up some of the best moments from the reunion here.