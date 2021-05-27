Jenna Fischer Reveals The Office’s Most Expensive Scene and It’s Probably Not What You Think

Weitere : "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

When it comes to The Office's most expensive scene, Jim and Pam took the cake—and no, we're not talking about the cake at their wedding.



During the latest Office Ladies podcast, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam) and co-host Angela Kinsey (who played Angela in the hit nine-season series) revealed that the show's most-costly scene was when Jim (played by John Krasinski) proposed at the gas station.



Jenna shared that showrunner Greg Daniels "wanted to throw people off by having it in a very ordinary location." Still, she continued, "He wanted it to feel special, but he also wanted it to feel like Jim made the decision without a whole lot of planning."



The entire production for the proposal ended up taking nine days to build since Greg wanted to recreate a gas station he frequented.



"They built this in the parking lot of a Best Buy that I have been to many times, actually," Jenna shared. "What they did was they used Google Street View to capture images of a real gas station along the Merritt Parkway, and then using those images, they built it to match this parking lot."