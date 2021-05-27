Tyler Cameron Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to "Angel" Mom One Year After Her Death

Weitere : Tyler Cameron "Distraught'" Over His Mom's Sudden Death

Tyler Cameron sent a message to his "angel" on her special day.

On Wednesday, May 26, the Bachelorette alum took to his Instagram to share photos with Andrea Hermann Cameron, who passed away in March 2020 at the age of 55. "Happy birthday to my angel," Tyler captioned the pictures, showing the duo attending E!'s People's Choice Awards in 2019. "You always have my back. Grateful I got to share these moments with you."

Tyler first spoke out about his mother's passing in a heartbreaking message on March 2, 2020. "Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly," Tyler wrote alongside a photo of him and his brothers Austin Cameron and Ryan Cameron holding their mom's hand. "She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on."

The Florida native continued, "While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support."