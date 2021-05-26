See the $18 Million Miami Estate Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Rekindled Their Love In

Weitere : Ben Affleck Wearing THAT Gift From Jennifer Lopez Again?!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to turn up the heat.

The duo, who got engaged in the early aughts, reunited in Miami over the weekend where they spent time together in a private residence in the Florida city. During their reunion, the "In the Morning" singer was photographed walking down a flight of stairs with a huge smile on her face. The Oscar winner trailed right behind her.

"She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view."

Not surprisingly, the Miami estate—which is valued at $18 million—is fit for a queen and king. Per online realty records, the Mediterranean-style mansion boasts 11 bedrooms, including a master suite with a balcony, 12.5 bathrooms, a large pool, home gym and more.