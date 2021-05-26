Mr. Big Is Back! Chris Noth Will Appear in the Sex and the City Reboot

Chris Noth will abso-f--king-lutely be in the Sex and the City reboot.
On Wednesday, May 26, HBO Max confirmed that the 66-year-old actor will reprise his polarizing Mr. Big role for the upcoming revival, titled And Just Like That. Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"
Well, we couldn't help but wonder…
This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."
Noth played Mr. Big opposite Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO hit between 1998 and 2004. While the characters were on-again, off-again on the series, they were ultimately end game in the SATC films, which Noth also appeared in.
So, hopefully, Mr. Big is still Carrie's other half come And Just Like That. For those who may've missed it, the upcoming HBO Max original "follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," per the streaming service.
And Noth isn't the only SATC guy set to return for the 10-episode new season. Back in April, John Corbett, who played Carrie's furniture designer ex-fiancé Aidan, told Page Six he is "going to do the show."
Although, Parker wouldn't confirm whether this TV update was true. "I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."
Hey, that's not a no!
Regardless, David Eigenberg revealed on Daily Pop in March that he was "pretty sure" he was coming back to play Steve Brady.
"They have called me," Eigenberg said. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."
