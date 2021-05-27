Jocko Sims Shares Importance of Red Nose Day & Teases New Amsterdam's Big Season Finale "Surprise"

Weitere : Red Nose Day 2021 Is Transforming Hope Into Action

Happy Red Nose Day 2021!

May 27 marks the annual fundraising initiative to support life-changing programs to ensure that children who are living in poverty are safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the U.S. and around the world.

New Amsterdam star and longtime Red Nose Day supporter Jocko Sims is chatting exclusively with E! News to encourage people to get involved and donate to the cause, which has raised more than $240 million in the last six years. Plus, Sims is also spilling scoop about what New Amsterdam fans can expect from the upcoming final two episodes of season three.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A:

E! NEWS: Tell us about your past participation in Red Nose Day and why this cause is so important to you.

JS: I first got introduced to it through this wonderful network at NBC. They asked me to participate in different events and different things we did online, but once I saw what they were really about and the extraordinary work that they had done in raising millions and millions of dollars—and actually just what they stood for—I knew I wanted to be part of it long-term and do whatever it is that I could. So most recently, for my birthday this past February, I hit everybody on social media and said, 'Look, the only thing I want you to do is donate to Red Nose Day,' and I think within just a few days we raised $2,500 bucks. I set my goal at $5,000 and maybe next time we can make it there, but we raised $2,500 bucks and I was just so overwhelmed with the generosity of everybody. Just the fact that they're looking out for children and working to end child poverty, I think it's very, very crucial.