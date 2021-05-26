Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Time Slot

As E! News previously reported, Ellen made the announcement on the May 13th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she has decided to conclude her talk show with season 19.

"The past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life. And I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing, sometimes crying," the comedian said while tearing up on air. "This show has been the greatest experience of my life, and I owe it all to you. So, thank you, thank you, thank you."