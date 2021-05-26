All the Details on Parade's Flash Sale for E! Shoppers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Attention E! shoppers, we have a special deal just for you!
Now through 6/1, get your shop on at Parade.com and take 20% off your purchase of $40 or more sitewide with code E!20. If you haven't bought new underwear or bralettes in a while, now is your chance to stock up on super comfortable, high-quality styles that will make your life better.
Trust us when we say we have to remind ourselves that we are indeed wearing Parade's underwear because the styles are so lightweight, comfy and wedgie-proof! Not to mention, we love how the sustainable brand caters to all shapes and sizes.
If you're wondering how to get the most out of this exclusive deal, we've rounded up a few recommendations below to get you started. Happy saving!
Universal Hip Hugger
You cannot go wrong with a hipster fit! With a low-rise and mid-coverage, Parade designed this style to adapt to your body throughout the day. No more wedgies! Plus, the scribble print from the Color Outside the Lines collection is so fun.
Re:Play Triangle Bralette
Made with uber soft recycled yarn and a 100% cotton lining, Parade's newest bralette provides ultimate comfort and support without sacrificing style. This is a bra you won't want to take off!
Universal Thong
The Universal Thong is by far our go-to pair in our underwear drawer. With super smooth, seamless fabric you'll have to reassure yourself you are in fact wearing underwear. Plus, there's so many fun colors to choose from.
Re:Play Scoop Bralette
Available in 10 bold and neutral hues, the Scoop Bralette is great for everyday wear. It offers a feather-light AirBand™, plus transformable and adjustable straps to help you find the perfect fit.
Re:Play Cheeky
Developed by a team of ex-Lululemon product experts, this pair of underwear is constructed with breathable, comfortable materials that stretches to 2x its size to guarantee the perfect fit.
Starter Bundle- Mixed Fabrics
Can't decide which styles are for you? Get this bundle featuring the Re:Play Triangle bralette, the Re:Play Brief, the Universal Boyshort and the Universal Thong, so you can try them all out.
Re:Play Plunge Bralette
Tailored individually for sizes XS-3XL, this bralette is not only stylish, but it features super-soft fabric and a feather-light AirBand™ that won't dig into your underboob.
Re:Play Warm Bundle
If you haven't stocked up on underwear or invested in a quality bralette in over six months, get this bundle! It includes everyday essentials like the Re:Play Scoop bralette in Balloon, the Triangle bralette in Juice, the Brief in Juice, the Boyshort in Primary, and the High Rise Brief in Balloon. Plus, each pack comes with an exclusive colored pencil set, for you to draw on your exclusive pack box!