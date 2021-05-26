Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's 15-Year-Old Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Photo

Kids, they grow up so fast.
Gavin Rossdale proved this to be true after he posted a photo of his son Kingston to Instagram on May 26. Celebrating the teen's 15th birthday, the 55-year-old rocker captioned the picture, "On your marks get set. Life." And fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the two.
"Omgggg! He looks so much like you! Incredible!" one follower wrote in the comments section. "Happy Birthday, King!"
Another added, "Your mini me."
Gavin also posted pictures of himself enjoying a sushi dinner with Kingston and his younger brothers Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, captioning a snapshot, "My life is complete bye." The artist shares all three boys with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani and has a 32-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe, from his relationship with ex Pearl Lowe.
Gavin and Gwen finalized their divorce in 2016 after filing in 2015. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he listed the public split, or as he put it, "the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage," as his most embarrassing moment.
The No Doubt star and the Bush front man continue to co-parent their kids and Gavin recently spoke about doing so amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a real big dilemma for parents with kids with split custody," he said on a 2020 episode of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. "You know what I mean? Because you're mindful of, I know who's around me—no one—and know who's bringing me the corona—no one. But if you send your kids out somewhere else, then they come back to you, like, now you're prone to whoever they're with. So, it's a tricky one, you know, for all divorced parents."
Gwen's kids have also formed a bond with her fiancé Blake Shelton. In a Father's Day tribute last year, the three-time Grammy winner thanked the country music singer for "helping me raise these boys." And in a February radio interview, Shelton talked about becoming a stepdad.
"I take it very, very serious, you know?" he said on KFROG's The Ride With Kimo & Heather. "But I also have a blast with it. I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am. Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."