Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's 15-Year-Old Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad in Rare Photo

Kids, they grow up so fast.

Gavin Rossdale proved this to be true after he posted a photo of his son Kingston to Instagram on May 26. Celebrating the teen's 15th birthday, the 55-year-old rocker captioned the picture, "On your marks get set. Life." And fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the two.

"Omgggg! He looks so much like you! Incredible!" one follower wrote in the comments section. "Happy Birthday, King!"

Another added, "Your mini me."

Gavin also posted pictures of himself enjoying a sushi dinner with Kingston and his younger brothers Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, captioning a snapshot, "My life is complete bye." The artist shares all three boys with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani and has a 32-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe, from his relationship with ex Pearl Lowe.

Gavin and Gwen finalized their divorce in 2016 after filing in 2015. In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, he listed the public split, or as he put it, "the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage," as his most embarrassing moment.