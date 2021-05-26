See Channing Tatum Strip Down "A--hole Naked" for His Most Jaw-Dropping Selfie Yet

Weitere : Relive Channing Tatum's Iconic "Dear John" Moments: E! News Rewind

Channing Tatum's latest selfie should come with a warning label.

The 41-year-old actor proved once again he isn't camera shy as he stripped down for a NSFW photo on the set of his new film Lost City of D. "You know when you in the make-up trailer a--hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," Channing captioned the Instagram Story thirst trap along with a devil emoji. "And yes I'm flexing so hard i got a cramp."

As fans may recall, the Magic Mike star recently opened up about losing 10 pounds during quarantine. "For the first like, I'd say week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, 'I can't do this for like, two months.' Like, 'This is bad,'" he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in early May. "And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person."