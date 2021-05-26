Meet the Real Estate Agents Set to Shake Things Up on Selling Sunset Seasons 4 & 5

Real estate agents Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan have closed on a brand new deal—but this time, it's not in the housing market.
The two stars have joined the cast of Netflix's Selling Sunset for its upcoming fourth and fifth seasons, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, May 26. Welcome to the Sunset Strip, ladies!
Vanessa is coming to the reality show with a stacked resume in the entertainment industry. Her acting credits include Tough Love, Eva Luna, En Otra Piel and Super Bomberos. While she's best known for playing Emiliana in El Señor de los Cielos and Sara in Una Maid en Manhattan, the Mexican-American actress has embarked on a fresh path as a realtor.
In a press release, Netflix calls her career transition "a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey for her," adding, "Vanessa has decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market."
Emma is also joining The Oppenheim Group with some business savvy, as an angel investor as well as the CEO of her foodie company, Emma-Leigh & Co.
Emma "ventured into the real estate world" when she decided to purchase her own multimillion dollar house and then began to buy investment properties for herself, according to Netflix, which teases, "Hernan is a self-made multi-millionaire, with big real estate clients and an even bigger heart."
As Emma writes on her company's website, "As a professional model, many see me. However, what they don't see is the deep drive and commitment within me to succeed on every level." She explains, "Whether it was studying in between modeling jobs at age fourteen, practicing hours on end every day for national swim competitions or learning at the feet of master professional chefs, I have always been driven to make generations of my family proud. It's in my blood."
The dog mom said she's been experimenting in the kitchen and creating recipes for years, writing on Instagram that the kitchen is her "happy place."
Both newcomers already have strong social media followings, with Vanessa and Emma having racked up 600,000 and 920,000 Instagram followers, respectively, before the casting announcement.
Of course, our favorites from the first three seasons will be back for Selling Sunset seasons four and five, including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz (not to mention, company namesakes and twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim).
The hit show was renewed in March for two additional seasons, after seasons two and three debuted last summer.