The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

Weitere : Zendaya's Most Iconic Suit Moments

Ready, set, glam!

Music's biggest and brightest stars will grace the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27. But before our favorite musicians show up and show out in fabulous and fierce designs, we're reliving the ceremony's best fashion looks of all time.

From Rihanna to Zendaya to Selena Gomez, this is one red carpet where stars go above and beyond in the style department.

Case in point? The Fenty Beauty founder perfectly blended two styles together with her goth glam creation at the 2014 award show. For the special occasion, Rihanna rocked a black lace gown that she paired with a leather jacket and layers of diamond jewelry pieces. She completed her look with snake-green lipstick and Bantu knots.

Another head-turning moment? Hailey Bieber's ultra-glitzy jumpsuit. In 2018, the model wore a glimmering gold ensemble that featured ornate beading, an explosion of jewels and fringe.