The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

Take a walk down fashion memory lane, and relive the greatest style moments to ever grace the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Weitere: Zendaya's Most Iconic Suit Moments

Ready, set, glam!

Music's biggest and brightest stars will grace the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27. But before our favorite musicians show up and show out in fabulous and fierce designs, we're reliving the ceremony's best fashion looks of all time.

From Rihanna to Zendaya to Selena Gomez, this is one red carpet where stars go above and beyond in the style department.

Case in point? The Fenty Beauty founder perfectly blended two styles together with her goth glam creation at the 2014 award show. For the special occasion, Rihanna rocked a black lace gown that she paired with a leather jacket and layers of diamond jewelry pieces. She completed her look with snake-green lipstick and Bantu knots.

Another head-turning moment? Hailey Bieber's ultra-glitzy jumpsuit. In 2018, the model wore a glimmering gold ensemble that featured ornate beading, an explosion of jewels and fringe.

foto
What the Fashion

Of course, we've only scratched the surface when it comes to the many jaw-dropping looks at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. So, without further ado, scroll through our gallery below to see all of the unforgettable red carpet fashion.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

The 24-year-old model brings the glitz and glamour to the red carpet with her flashy Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Rihanna

Not one to stick to the basics, the "Love on the Brain" singer serves goth glam vibes with her lace black gown and snake-green lipstick.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Taylor Swift

Wearing her most daring outfit to date, the evermore singer turns heads with her body-hugging black sequin jumpsuit by Saint Laurent.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Zendaya

The Euphoria actress always slays the red carpet with bold and unique styles. Her wildly colorful Fausto Puglisi design is added proof.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Katy Perry

All that glitters is gold. The American Idol judge steals the show with her—wait for it—pantsuit. The one-of-a-kind design, which looks like a ballgown, is one for the books.

Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Kacey Musgraves

The "Golden Hour" singer brings the sunshine to the red carpet with her vibrant yellow dress by Versace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Selena Gomez

The Rare singer adds a fun pop of color to the red carpet with her bright orange Mugler suit. From the asymmetrical cut-out top to the layered choker necklaces, this is a look to remember. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Camila Cabello

The singer dazzles in a flamingo pink gown that exudes old Hollywood glamour. In fact, her outfit is a recreation of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress from Gentleman Prefer Blondes.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Maren Morris

The country music star makes a grand entrance at the 2019 ceremony with her ruffled halter dress, which featured jewel embellishments.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Paris Hilton

Queen of hearts! The socialite looks hot, hot, hot in her strawberry red Charbel Zoe Couture dress.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Khalid

The "Eleven" singer brings the wow factor to the red carpet in 2018, as he ditches the standard suit for a more snazzy lewk.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Janel Parrish

Perfectly pink! The To All the Boys I Loved Before star lights up the room in a blush-colored gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Halsey

Halsey drops jaws in an electrifying marigold ensemble from the Versus Versace Spring 2017 collection. She rocks a wide belt as a top and pairs it with a matching yellow coat and pants.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family actress sizzles in a little black dress from Galia Lahav. The deep v-cut and all-over sequin make the design both dazzling and daring.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Karrueche Tran

Lady in red! The Claws actress set the red carpet ablaze in a crimson-colored ensemble.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Noah Cyrus

Noah adds fun and flair to the red carpet with her whimsical Marc Jacobs mini-dress, which features colorful illustrations.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Ashanti

The legendary singer shines as bright as the flashing lights in her sparkly copper-colored pantsuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo pushes the fashion envelope once again with this white-hot mini dress from Zuhair Murad, which features intricate cut-outs and beading.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jessica Szohr

The Gossip Girl alum commands the red carpet with her sultry jumpsuit. From the corset-like top to the intricately beaded bell-bottoms, all eyes are on Jessica in this showstopping number.

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Massari

Skipping the traditional black-and-white tux, Massari opts for something a little more eye-catching. He pairs his red embroidered coat with flashy shoes and jewelry pieces.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer makes a bold style statement at the 2016 event. They stun in a black-and-white power suit by Alexander McQueen.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Serayah McNeill

The Empire actress channels the late Aaliyah with her slick-straight hair and Tommy Hilfiger get-up.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Rihanna

Green with envy! The Fenty Beauty founder performs at the awards show in an electrifying emerald ensemble.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha

The "Say My Name" singer remixes a fashion classic, as she stuns in a risqué black power suit. Her larger-than-life hat is a chef's kiss.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Cardi B

The "Press" rapper knocks it out of the park with her over-the-top burgundy tulle dress by Christian Siriano.

Come Thursday, May 27, Fox will air the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Tune into the event at 8 p.m. EST.

(This article was originally published Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 3:00 a.m. PST)

