How High on the Hog and Other Food TV Expanded More Than Just My Palate

There's a moment in the new Netflix docuseries High on the Hog that absolutely left me speechless.

It comes toward the end of the show's first hour, as host and food writer Stephen Satterfield ends his trek through the West African country of Benin. His travel companion, author and historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris (whose 2011 book of the same name inspired the four-part series), has taken him to the former slave port of Ouidah. As the two stand atop a mass grave where those who perished before their captors could strap them into the hull of a ship destined for the "New World" were buried, we watch as the enormity of this moment sinks in for Satterfield. He thanks his ancestors for their resistance and their survival in the face of such atrocity and lets them know that, through him, they've finally returned home.

And thus begins our journey into, as the show is subtitled, How African American Cuisine Transformed America.