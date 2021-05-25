See North West's Sassy Response to Kim Kardashian Fan Girling Over Olivia Rodrigo

Weitere : Kim Kardashian "Hesitant" to Let Her Kids Watch "KUWTK"

Someone's been listening to "traitor"... North West just tried to expose her mom for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo stan!

The 7-year-old fashionista hilariously roasted Kim Kardashian after the reality star claimed she loves "cute" Olivia's debut song "drivers license."

On Tuesday, May 25, Kim shared a video of the enviable PR package she received full of Olivia's new merch, including her Sour Patch Kids collab. "You guys know I love 'drivers license,'" Kim told the camera.

Meanwhile, her eldest daughter can be overhead giving a delightfully sassy response, saying, "You never listen to it."

Kim laughed and told her, "Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time. Stop, North," and captioned the Instagram Story video with "NORTH!!!!!" along with three laughing-crying emojis. God, it's brutal out here!

The mother of four recruited her son, Saint, to back her up. Kim asked, "Saint, don't we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear? Do I listen to it all the time, Saint?" The 5 year old chimed in, "Yeah," and Kim said, "Thank you."