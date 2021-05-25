Kim Kardashian's Team Responds to Lawsuit Filed by Former Workers

Kim Kardashian's team is speaking out following a new lawsuit.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, several cleaning and maintenance workers who worked on Kim's Hidden Hills mansion claim the reality star withheld 10 percent of their wages for taxes.
In addition, the plaintiffs claim they "never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks" and were not paid all of their overtime wages.
On Tuesday, May 25, Kim's team responded to the lawsuit and shed light on the reality star's connection to the workers.
"These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services," her spokesperson shared with NBC News. "Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."
According to attorney Frank Kim, who is representing the defendants, he is looking for other workers who may have similar experiences in Southern California.
"Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles," he told the Daily Mail. "My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers."
But according to a source close to Kim, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star takes pride in paying people on time. In this instance, the workers may be suing the wrong person.
As the source explained to E! News, "The lawyer for the employees was very careful not to include Kim's name in his statement or directly mention any claims against her, because he knows these employees never worked directly for Kim, only through a third-party vendor."