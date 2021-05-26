Tessa Thompson Spotted Kissing Model Zac Stenmark After Rita Ora and Taiki Waititi Outing

Tessa Thompson has found herself an Aussie hunk.
Photographers spotted the Thor: Love and Thunder actress kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark as they left Taika Waititi's after party on Sunday, May 23.
In the picture, as seen below, Tessa wore an all-black ensemble, including cut-out pants and a leather jacket. She accessorized the look with a cow-printed purse and white stiletto heels. Her love interest also wore a leather jacket, black jeans and tennis shoes.
This is the first time Tessa and Zac, who has a twin brother named Jordan, have stepped out together.
It's unclear how the two met, but we do know Zac and Jordan are famous figures in Sydney. The 29-year-old brothers were previously mentors on Australia's Next Top Model, and have been featured in ad campaigns for numerous brands, including Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford.
Prior to their modeling careers, the twins studied economics at the University of Sydney, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Nowadays, the Stenmark brothers continue modeling, but they've also started an eyewear brand that aids in blocking blue light, thus helping users' circadian rhythm. As Jordan told The Daily Telegraph, "Zac likes to read medical journals. He's been doing that for a long time. He's so enthusiastic about the fundamentals of health, which includes sleep."
Meanwhile, Tessa has relocated to Sydney, where the Thor cast is filming the latest installment of the Marvel movie.
She and Zac were just two of the many guests who partied the night away at Taika's home in the suburbs. In fact, Tessa was photographed snuggling with Taika and his rumored girlfriend, Rita Ora, just hours before she and Zac left that morning. Taika was sandwiched between Rita and Tessa, who appear to be close friends judging by their Instagram feeds.
On April 16, Rita shared a carousel of photos of "good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," including pics of Rita and Taika.
While Tessa rarely speaks about her love life, she's previously been linked to model Dev Hynes, as well as Janelle Monáe.