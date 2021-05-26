Tessa Thompson Spotted Kissing Model Zac Stenmark After Rita Ora and Taiki Waititi Outing

Tessa Thompson has found herself an Aussie hunk.

Photographers spotted the Thor: Love and Thunder actress kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark as they left Taika Waititi's after party on Sunday, May 23.

In the picture, as seen below, Tessa wore an all-black ensemble, including cut-out pants and a leather jacket. She accessorized the look with a cow-printed purse and white stiletto heels. Her love interest also wore a leather jacket, black jeans and tennis shoes.

This is the first time Tessa and Zac, who has a twin brother named Jordan, have stepped out together.

It's unclear how the two met, but we do know Zac and Jordan are famous figures in Sydney. The 29-year-old brothers were previously mentors on Australia's Next Top Model, and have been featured in ad campaigns for numerous brands, including Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford.

Prior to their modeling careers, the twins studied economics at the University of Sydney, according to The Daily Telegraph.