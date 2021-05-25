See Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Vow To Beat Blake Shelton During The Voice Finale

Weitere : Nick Jonas & Kelly Clarkson Want to Beat Blake on "The Voice"

It's the countdown to the championship!

The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas exclusively spill all the details on tonight's finale (May 25) to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Kym Whitley.

"Our artists have been working their tails off so it's exciting for them," Clarkson gushed today. "It's like you don't have to win at this point, it's the last point you can make on this show so really the top 5 have won, but it's an amazing thing to win something you've worked hard for."

Yet Jonas hinted there's more at stake than just the title: "There is some bragging rights though," he deadpanned.

"Especially if you beat Shelton!" Clarkson laughed with a reference to fellow coach Blake Shelton. Even Jonas has previously teased the "wise, old man" country crooner for his decade on the reality singing competition. Shelton also has the most wins as the longest-running coach on the series.