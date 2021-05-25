Tiger Woods Seen on Crutches in Rare Public Appearance After Car Crash

Weitere : Tiger Woods' Cause of SUV Crash Revealed

Three months after his headline-making car crash, Tiger Woods is back to being out and about.

The golf pro's recovery can be seen thanks to a new fan photo he recently posed for that emerged on social media. In the picture, shared on Luna Perrone's Instagram account, Woods smiled with the youngster, who is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, while standing with the help of crutches.

"Luna ran into Tiger at the soccer fields. His daughter plays soccer and flag football at the same fields that she plays at," Luna's mother Hailey Perrone explained to E! News. "He was very nice and encouraging! He told her to stay strong and she told him to stay strong, too!"

After he was hospitalized in late February with leg injuries following his single-car accident, he underwent emergency surgery on his right leg and later received follow-up procedures for his injuries. By March 16, he was able to return home.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," he said in a statement shared on Twitter. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."