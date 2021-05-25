Alexis Ohanian Praising Serena Williams' Work-Life Balance Is a Total Grand Slam

Weitere : Alexis Ohanian Gushes Over Serena Williams' Loveable Traits

When Serena Williams tells her husband he works harder than she does, it's not meant to be flattering.

As Alexis Ohanian, who wed the tennis star in 2017, acknowledged during an interview on CBS This Morning, "What she hit on the head was the fact that I had a kind of a warped view of the path to excellence and the path to greatness being a direct result of just pure work."

The Reddit co-founder, who has since launched the Seven Seven Six fund, reflected on the difference between how he and his other half handle the sensitive balance of work and life. "One thing that I'm still working on is balancing that with time off, with time away, with time to reset and recharge and something she's really good at is shutting it off and focusing on family time or personal time," he said. "I'm always a smart phone away from dipping back into a term sheet or dipping back into work."