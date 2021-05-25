Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Chris Hemsworth Jokes He's "Lucky" to Have More Kids After Son Says He Wants to Grow Up to Be Superman

Chris Hemsworth shared a precious photo of his son dressed as Superman and added a hilarious reaction to the boy wanting to be the Man of Steel when he grows up.

Chris Hemsworth's son appears to be dropping the hammer on his dad's career path.

The 37-year-old Extraction star shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Monday, May 24 from the Sydney, Australia set of his upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming.

The image shows the Thor actor holding hands with his son, who had his back to the camera and happened to be rocking the same style of red cape that Superman wears. Chris shares daughter India, 8, and 7-year-old twin boys Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky but did not specify which of the twins was in the photo. 

"Holding my little man's hand and asking him the age old question. 'What do you want to be when you grow up,'" Chris captioned the shot.

He continued hilariously, "'Dad i wanna be Superman' Lucky I have two other kids." 

The lighthearted post earned the approval of several other superhero actors in the comments, including Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, who posted red-heart and laughing-with-tears emojis. 

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot similarly added heart and laughing-with-tears emojis, while Avengers: Endgame's Josh Brolin posted, "Hahahaha."

In addition, former NFL star James Harrison commented, "Wow and he said it to your face!"

This isn't the first time that fans have gotten a look at one of Chris' boys in a red cape. Last month, the Bad Times at the El Royale performer posted video of himself with his son, who was throwing some punches.

"Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe," Chris captioned that one. 

As the saying goes: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's proof that parents really need thick skin. 

