Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Not Pass First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian is rethinking her goal of being a lawyer.
In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode on May 27, the mother of four makes a shocking announcement to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," Kim states.
The SKIMS founder explains in a confessional that the structure of her journey to the bar exam looks a little different than that of an average law student. "If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," Kim says. "And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This would actually harder, I hear, than the official bar."
In a flashback, Kim's mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, explains that Kim needs a score of 560 to pass the first year law student exam; she got a 474 on her first try taking the test. "That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jackson tells her.
Kim was connected to Jackson through CNN anchor Van Jones who gushed that Kim was "doing amazing" in her studies. "I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney. She's already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice," Jones said on the Ellen Degeneres Show.
Kim first shared on Instagram in April 2019 that she was studying for the year law student exam. "I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case...The state bar doesn't care who you are," Kim captioned. "My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me...It's never too late to follow your dreams."
Yet Kim is too hard on herself after her test scores: "I am a failure," she mutters. "I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up."
Kourtney comforts Kim by telling her that no matter what, their father would be amazed by Kim's ambition. "I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you're pursuing this," Kourtney says.
"I think it's highly respectable what you're doing," Khloe agrees. "I think the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids..."
But this only proves Kim's point: "That's what pisses me off," she cuts in. "The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can't do it again. I don't have time. To do the next test is in November. And I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it's my birthday—my 40th—I planned this whole trip and it's too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it's like, what's the point?"
The episode was filmed in October 2020, and Khloe suggests that Kim just schedule her follow-up exam in June 2021. "I don't want to wait another year to go by for school," Kim counters. "I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything."
Kim would rather take the test again as soon as possible since she is already in the mindset for it. Kourtney adds, "I think if you take that year off, you're going to forget about it."
So will Kim keep trying to become a lawyer? "I don't know, I really need to think about it," she concludes.
