Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Comes Clean About Sexting Scandal

Mike Shouhed is coming clean.

The Shahs of Sunset star has been at the center of a sexting scandal since season nine of the hit Bravo series premiered two weeks ago. The first two episodes found Mike in hot water with girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen after she found NSFW texts with another women on his phone.

After initially denying it on the show and claiming the conversations were fake, Mike is now setting the record straight.

"It was a dark time. We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done," Mike tells E! News exclusively of the sexting scandal. "Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time. It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that. I'm glad we got past it and are in a much better place now."