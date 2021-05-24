You're Going to Have to Wait For The CW's Live Action Powerpuff Girls

Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles will have to wait.
The CW's live action Powerpuff Girls adaptation won't be premiering in the fall, but the show is still very much alive, E! News has learned. While a pilot has been filmed, the show is being retooled and a new pilot is being produced.
The good news is that the cast and creative team is staying the same. Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison will still star in the project, which follows the present-day former Powerpuff Girls as "disillusioned twenty-somethings" who have to decide if they're going to reunite.
The CW is also still working on the Nancy Drew spinoff about Tom Swift, who only just made his debut as a character on Nancy Drew, played by Tian Richards. That pilot only has a script and has not yet been produced, and it very well could still be picked up as a series.
In more immediate news, The CW has greenlit three new scripted series for the 2021—2022 season, including a spinoff, a reboot and another potential entry into the Arrowverse (or at least the DC Comics-verse).
All American: Homecoming will be set at an HBCU and will follow a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College. That show stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde.
A backdoor pilot will air as an episode of All American on Monday, July 5.
Naomi is a new superhero series based on a DC comic, and it comes from writer and executive producers Ava Duvernay and Jill Blankenship. It follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. "When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes."
Kaci Walfall stars as Naomi, alongside Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mousam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme.
As previously announced, The CW is also rebooting the USA Network sci-fi drama The 4400, and that show was already ordered to series in February.
It tells the story of 4400 "overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years" as they all suddenly return in an instant, with no memory of what happened to them. "As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason."
The network also announced recently that it will be expanding into Saturday programming, meaning there will be CW shows seven days a week! Stay tuned for more info on all of these shows, and in the meantime, keep up with all the new shows so far by scrolling down!