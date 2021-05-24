Here's Your First Look at Kim Kardashian on the Property Brothers' Celebrity IOU

Weitere : "Property Brothers" & Kylie Jenner Have This 1 Thing in Common

It's a Property Brothers and Keeping Up With the Kardashians crossover!

Twin renovators Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott kick off the return of Celebrity IOU with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner giving back to a special family friend. The HGTV season premiere, airing June 21, focuses on the Kardashian-Jenner family building a "resort-style oasis" for Kris' best friend Lisa who recently lost both her husband and mom, according to a press statement. And yes, expect to see Kim K. use power tools!

"Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness," Jonathan said. "They can't wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects—and the fun—just keep getting bigger."

Fans can also look forward to seeing celebrities like Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Ali Wong and LeAnn Rimes gift loved ones renovations this season.