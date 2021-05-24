Emily in Paris Adds 3 New Cast Members for Season 2—Including a New Love Interest

This announcement may cause some Emily in Paris fans to spill their champere.
As Netflix's fall 2020 breakout hit continues filming its second season, some new details have dropped on who Emily Cooper will be saying "Bonjour!" to when the show makes its highly anticipated return.
As fans likely recall, the season one finale left off with the Chicago transplant (Lily Collins) learning hunky chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is staying in Paris after all, thanks in part to Antoine Lambert (William Abadie), who invested in his restaurant. Adding more complication to the mix, Gabriel's ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) gave the impression she wasn't exactly out of the picture, either.
With Emily's love life very much up in the De L'Heure-perfumed air, Netflix revealed a new man is heading her way: Alfie. Played by Scream Queens alum Lucien Laviscount, Alfie is described as a "sarcastic and charming cynic" who "works to live," according to a press release. A London native working for a U.K. bank in Paris, the 30-year-old refuses to assimilate into French culture. "He enjoys teasing Emily," the announcement noted. "They have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more." Cue some eyebrow raises.
Alfie is not the only new face joining Emily's world. Netflix also announced the additions of guest stars Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.
Jeremy will portray Gregory Elliott Dupree, described as an "iconic" fashion designer. The character has ties to Pierre Cadault since Gregory used to be Pierre's protégé, but now they're rivals following Gregory's dramatic exit from Pierre's atelier.
As for Arnaud, he will appear as Saint Tropez nightclub owner Laurent G., who crosses paths with Emily when he agrees to promote one of her brands. However, as the press release put it, she finds out that "his connection to Savoir is more complicated than marketing."
Speaking of Savoir—the French marketing firm where she works—Emily's Maison Lavaux client Antoine Lambert got a bit of a promotion as William Abadie has been made a series regular for the second season. And, spoiler alert: There's trouble brewing between Antoine and Gabriel over the restaurant they went into business over. "As the two men cope with clashing visions for the venture," the press release noted, "Antoine will become even more entangled in Emily's world."
Sounds like plenty of very stylish drama is set to unfold come season two. Until then, we'll be dreaming of St. Tropez.