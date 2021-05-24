Van Jones Weighs In on Kim Kardashian's Future as a Lawyer

Weitere : Kim Kardashian's Life Since Filing For Divorce

This is what you call a glowing review.

While Kim Kardashian is three years into her pursuit of becoming a lawyer, CNN host Van Jones weighed in on the reality star's future as a fellow attorney. After all, he's had a close seat to her journey considering she has been apprenticing at his criminal justice reform non-profit, Dream Corps JUSTICE, formerly known as #cut50, under mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

"She's doing amazing," he told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview for her May 24 show. "I think she has used her platform to help people behind bars."

"Her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer," he explained. "Once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up, so I think she's going to be an unbelievable attorney. She's already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice."