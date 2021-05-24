Drake Cuddles With Son Adonis in Rare Appearance During His Billboard Music Awards Speech

Weitere : "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award

Started from the bottom, now we're here! It can only mean one thing: The Certified Lover Boy has become the certified Artist of the Decade.

Drake accepted the trophy for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The Canadian rapper follows in the footsteps of Mariah Carey (1990s) and Eminem (2000s) by taking home the special award for the 2010s decade.

At the show, Drake walked out stage while holding hands his 3-year-old son, Adonis, who was adorably dressed down in a red flannel shirt. The hip hop star, 34, took the statue and handed it to his mini me, keeping his hand on Adonis' shoulder to comfort him throughout the speech.

Following an introductory video, Drake humbly told the crowd, "That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know, the truth is I'm really bad at taking compliments."

He went on, "I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything," noting that he can sometimes feel "so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night."