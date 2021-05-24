Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's PDA at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Leave You Speechless

Weitere : 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Saving the best—and wildest—for last!

Just when pop culture fans thought the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet was closed, one Hollywood couple arrived just in time to deliver a must-see moment. On Sunday, May 23, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly headed to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where they quickly proved to be crazy, madly and deeply in love.

Cameras flashed as the Top Rock Album winner and his girlfriend tongue kissed for all to see. And yes, your eyes weren't playing tricks on you. Machine Gun Kelly had a black tongue for the award show and red carpet arrival.

As documented on Instagram, the musician described the fashion move as his "special accessory." He also painted his nails black and trimmed his hair before arriving to the show.

Not to be outdone, Megan also dressed to impress with a revealing ensemble from Mugler. Together, they created a red carpet moment that everyone will likely be talking about tomorrow.