How Doja Cat, Nick Jonas, SZA and More Stars Got Red Carpet Ready for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Ready or not, here comes showtime!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are here and your favorite artists from various genres are looking their best for the star-studded award show. After admiring all of the red carpet looks, you may be curious to know how your favorite celebs looked so good on Sunday, May 23. Fortunately, we got some scoop!

Before performing with SZA, Doja Cat got ready with help from celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson. "Our theme of the night was 'Afrocentric Futurism'" he explained to E! News after using Joico products. "I wanted to incorporate braided elements in our hairstyles tonight while also pulling the hair out of her face so that the outfits really shined for the evening."

As for host Nick Jonas, celebrity groomer Marissa Machado got him ready for the three-hour event with Tom Ford Beauty. "Such an honor calls for a timeless look and I relied on my favorites from Tom Ford to achieve his cool look," she explained to E! News. "I used the Translucent Finishing Powder to reduce on-camera shine. This powder melts right into the skin leaving a natural finish."