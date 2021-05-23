Priyanka Chopra, Alicia Keys and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Weitere : Alicia Keys Teases "Special" Upcoming Music at BBMAs

It's all about the glitz and glamour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

On Sunday, May 23, music's biggest and brightest stars hit all the right notes at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From one-of-a-kind dresses to electrifying suits, our favorite musicians most certainly stole the show with fabulous and fierce fashion.

For the fanciful affair, A-list performers made dramatic entrances in head-turning designs that were worthy of their own award.

Perfect example: Alicia Keys showed up and showed out on the red carpet in a bright get-up by Valentino. She looked perfectly pink wearing a bustier, high-waisted pants and an over-the-top cape in the fun and fabulous hue.

Of course, pink wasn't the only pop of color on the red carpet. Nick Jonas, who is hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, made everyone green with envy with his vibrant emerald Fendi suit.

Priyanka Chopra looked just as stunning as her husband. She dazzled in a sparkly gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured blinding jewels, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with an armor-like belt.