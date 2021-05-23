Nick Jonas Reveals How He Really Suffered That Cracked Rib at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas has been preparing to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards his entire life—literally.
"It's a surreal feeling," Nick told E!'s Tanya Rad of hosting one of the music industry's biggest nights on the rec carpet. "Our dad raised us on studying the Billboard chart and magazine. So we would go to Virgin Megastore and check out the Billboard magazine every week and dream of being on it and here we are now."
Talk about a full circle moment! Of course, Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas will be joining him on stage as well, with The Jonas Brothers performing a very special song during the telecast in addition to a medley of their biggest hits.
"Our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half," the 28-year-old shared. "The song is called 'Remember This.' It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."
Oh, and speaking of the Olympics, Nick revealed the cracked rib he recently suffered from a bike accident was actually because of the the global sports event.
"We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week," he explained. "But I'm feeling great, recovered really well, so it's going to be a lot of fun."
Hey, it's all fun and games until someone cracks a rib, right?!
Last week, Nick revealed on The Voice that he had sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident, but didn't divulge the full details until now, only saying he took "a spill on a bike" and suffered "a few other bumps and bruises" in addition to his injured rib.
TMZ had reported that Nick suffered the injury on May 15 and was treated at the hospital before reportedly returning home the following night.
In addition to their new Olympics-inspired song, the Jonas Brothers are going on tour this summer, with Kevin and Joe crashing Nick's interview to dish on what fans can expect from "Remember This."
"Lots of new songs," Joe revealed, while Nick teased "Kelsea Ballerini is coming out with us, which is going to be incredible, and some other friends."
Yeah, you're going to want to get your tickets ASAP!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)