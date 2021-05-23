Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Vanessa Are Married

Weitere : "90 Day: The Single Life" Sneak Peek: Big Ed vs. Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are officially husband and wife.

The TLC stars announced the news on Colt's Instagram. He shared a pic of himself with his arm around Vanessa and a second of the two kissing. Vanessa's sparkling engagement ring can be seen in the photos.

"I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife," Colt captioned the post. "I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after. @vanessaj_702 #marriedlife #90dayfiance @discoveryplus #putaringonit Love you Mrs. Johnson."

After his April 2019 divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima, following their notoriously rocky marriage, Colt entered into a relationship with Jess Caroline. Their romance was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? However, Colt was also seeing Vanessa during his time with Jess, leading to their split.

Colt decided to propose to Vanessa last fall, shortly after the two became official—something Colt's mom Debbie Johnson did not approve of in a moment from 90 Day: The Single Life.