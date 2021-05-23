The Challenge Star Ashley Cain Mourns Baby Girl Azaylia She's Laid to Rest

The Challenge alum Ashley Cain penned a heartbreaking tribute to his infant daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain as she was laid to rest during a funeral.
The 30-year-old British reality star and girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee's 8-month-old baby girl passed away in late April after battling cancer for most of her life. Her tragic struggle captured the hearts of fans as her parents documented her final weeks and days on Instagram. Azaylia's funeral took place on Friday, May 21.
"ADC...BEAUTIFUL...STRONG...COURAGEOUS...INSPIRATIONAL," Ashley wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday, May 23, alongside photos of himself, Safiyya and other loved ones at the memorial service. "FOREVER IN MY HEART."
The reality star continued, "Friday was by far the most difficult day of my life. Laying to rest my beautiful daughter who had such a huge, positive and powerful impact on not only myself and my family, but the entire world. Rest in eternal paradise princess. Daddy loves you forever and always! #AzayliaDiamondCain."
The funeral service contained a massive display of pastel orange, yellow and green balloons, a large plush lion and large bouquets of flowers. Ashley and Safiyya released a white dove from a wicker basket. The two later each brought a single yellow rose to the cemetery.
Safiyya also shared her own tribute to the couple's daughter after the funeral.
"Azaylia diamond cain...The toughest day of my life, was waking up Friday morning," she wrote, "My heart sank...it was the day I had to say goodbye to my baby on earth...I was scared & heartbroken to say the least."
She continued, "Azaylia deserved to have the most beautiful send off we could give her, and we did that, we celebrated everything she loved because she is watching us, I wanted to do her proud I did a speech and spoke about how u made me a women, u inspire me everyday Thankyou for teaching me unconditional love and so much more I'm so proud of you Azaylia your mummys hero."
Safiyya added that she was "so nervous," but "did the whole day in honour of you Azaylia...I knew you was watching and I no you was proud. We will be together one day for eternity, sleep tight princess mummy loves you with all my heart."
Earlier this month, Ashley and Safiyya paid tribute on Instagram to their daughter on what would have been her 9-month birthday.
"Today Azaylia turned 9 months old in heaven," Ashley wrote. "I'm finding it hard to look through photos and videos at the moment. So I blindly scrolled through and posted the first video my finger landed on. & what an beautiful video it was! What a strong, clever, brave and beautiful little girl you were. My champion, my hero... MY INSPIRATION! #AzayliaDiamondCain FOREVER IN MY HEART."