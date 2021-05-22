Ariana Grande Honors the Victims of the 2017 Manchester Bombing in an Emotional Note

Weitere : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Get Married in Secret!

Four years after the bombing at her 2017 concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and more than 500 injured, Ariana Grande is speaking out.

"Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round…. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," she wrote on Saturday, May 22. "Please know that I am thinking of you today."

"Manchester, my heart is with you today and always," Ariana continued, adding the names of the victims at the bottom of her tribute post.

The artist has commemorated the anniversary of the attacks on social media each year. In 2018, she took to Twitter to write a message to the survivors and victims. "Thinking of you all today and every day," she shared. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."