How Queen Elizabeth II Honored Late Husband Prince Philip During Navy Carrier Visit

Queen Elizabeth II is keeping her late husband close to her heart.
On Saturday, May 22, the queen visited the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier—which is named after the 16th-century monarch, Queen Elizabeth—in Portsmouth, England ahead of its upcoming world tour.
While there, People reports Queen Elizabeth II met with officers, as well as the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines. Moreover, 250 United States Marines will serve on the operation, which is set to travel to 40 nations, including India, Japan and Singapore, among others.
During her visit, Queen Elizabeth dressed to impress, wearing a vibrant red coat that featured large black buttons and a velvet black collar. She paired her outfit with a matching crimson-colored hat and black shoes. And while her bright attire captured people's attention, it was her diamond-adorned brooch that wowed the crowd.
For one, the dazzling accessory was riddled with meaning as it was given to her by her late husband, Prince Phillip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who was a naval veteran, personally gifted his wife the piece in 1966.
As for the brooch? The accessory features yellow gold jewels and white diamonds that wrap around a carved ruby stone. Queen Elizabeth II also wore the stunning design in 2017 to mark her and Prince Phillip's 70th wedding anniversary.
The monarch's tribute to her late husband comes a little over a month after he passed away on April 9. He died at the age of 99. The couple, who tied the knot in 1947, had been married for 73 years.
"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement from the royal family read at the time. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."
The family held an intimate funeral for Prince Phillip on April 17, where they laid him to rest in the Royal Vault underneath the Quire at St. George's Chapel. During the memorial service, Queen Elizabeth II penned a heartfelt note to the Duke of Edinburgh.
On top of the late royal's coffin, written on special stationery, a message read in part, "I love you." A bouquet of flowers was placed alongside the letter.
This isn't the first time in recent weeks the queen has honored her husband. In late April, she paid tribute to him on her 95th birthday.
"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she said in part. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."
