Here's Who Really DM’d Australian TV Host With Alex Rodriguez's IG Account

Alex Rodriguez is setting the record straight.
The 45-year-old star made headlines on Friday, May 21 after Belinda Russell, an Australian TV presenter who works for Today Extra, claimed he privately messaged her on Instagram. The Sydney-based host shared that the former MLB player complimented her recent content.
"Great feed!!!!!" Belinda shared of the DM she received from the former New York Yankees player, which was in response to a video of herself dancing in the Channel 9 studios.
"All I can say is...he likes great content, Dickie," the journalist quipped. "He just said great feed!"
Belinda, who shares three kids with her husband Mark Calvert, explained that Alex's message was purely innocent. As she put it, "He just likes my videos...I'm very happily married."
However, a rep for Alex tells E! News that he's not the one who reached out to Belinda. Instead, his daughters—Natasha, 16, and Elle, 13—got in contact with the media personality through his social media account.
Per the rep, the retired athlete's daughters "are big fans" of Belinda's.
At this time, it's unclear why his children used his account to contact the Australian host. Back in 2019, Alex confirmed Natasha and Elle have their own Instagram accounts, which he follows with his "dad burner account."
As of late, Alex has mainly shared updates about his work projects and sweet family moments on Instagram, following his split with Jennifer Lopez in mid-April.
On Friday, he announced that he helped develop a new cosmetics product with the brand Hims & Hers.
"I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps," he wrote. "It's a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections."
Earlier this month, he posted a candid photo of himself with his daughters enjoying family time. "Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate," he shared on May 13.
Days prior, Alex also shared that he took his kids to a sports arena, "Date night with my girls."
According to a source close to J.Lo, Alex was "shocked" to learn that she enjoyed a weeklong vacation with Ben Affleck in Montana earlier this month.
"He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect," the insider said at the time. "He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
Per the source, the former MLB player told the singer "he's upset" about her and Ben's reunion. However, the insider noted, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."