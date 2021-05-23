Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedTV-GuideGalerienVideos
EXKLUSIV

See the Products the Jonas Brothers Use Before Every Show

Groomer Marissa Machado shares Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas’ skincare and hair products.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Award, ShowKevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour. The Remember This Tour starts August 20 with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan McGraw.

But before they perform their biggest hits, the guys will be looking their best in the beauty department thanks to celebrity groomer Marissa Machado.

"To get the brothers set for tour, I have created kits for them with products that are specific to each of them," Marissa shared with E! News exclusively. "I choose products that are easy for them to use without me as well as products that will hold up on stage and care for their skin at the same time."

Kiehl's and V76 by Vaughn are just some of the familiar brands Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will be using as they hit the road this summer.

Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval

And while fans may be used to admiring the brothers' looks on red carpets, being on stage for hours at a time brings a whole new routine.

"The tour glam is for sure different from the red carpet," Marissa shared, adding, "However I don't go on the road, so they usually just do their own hair and keep the faces clean," Marissa revealed to us. "After hours on stage giving it all they have, I think it's better to have less." 

Without further ado, take a look at the Jonas Brothers' must-have products below.

Skyn Iceland Glacial Face Wash

Kevin, Joe and Nick all love using this face wash, which is made from all natural ingredients to soothe and purify stressed skin. 

$30
Skinstore
$30
Dermstore
$30
Ulta

Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths

All the brothers use these cleansing wipes on tour, which refresh and smooth the skin without having to use water.

$20
Overstock
$16
Amazon
$16
Skinstore

Skyn Iceland Icelandic Youth Serum

This serum uses anti-oxidant "sponge" technology powered by a natural yet powerful antioxidant called Astaxanthin, which hydrates and brightens the skin in one easy step. All three brothers will be using it this tour.

$46
Dermstore
$46
Ulta

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels 4-pack

Have problems with dark eye circles? These are perfect for you. These under eye patches that cool and firm your under eye area are so good that even the Jonas Brothers love them!

$20
Overstock
$18
Skinstore
$18
Ulta

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This face wash has caffeine and vitamin E, which work together to energize the skin and leave it feeling smooth. This is a must-have for long tour days for the Jonas Brothers. 

$35
Sephora
$35
Nordstrom
$35
Ulta

Kiehl's Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm

Give your lips some extra hydration with this lip balm for men, which doesn't provide extra shine. 

$10
Macy's
$10
Bloomingdale's
$10
Neiman Marcus

Philips OneBlade Razor

The Jonas Brothers can't go on tour without this razor, which is reusable and gives you a blade replacement every one, two or three months. 

$35
Amazon
$45
Walmart
$35
Bed Bath & Beyond

V76 by Vaughn Texture Clay

Nick Jonas turns to this texture clay to make sure his hair holds out and looks good through hours of performing. 

$21
Amazon

V76 by Vaughn Beard Oil

Nick and his brother Kevin love using this beard oil, which is vegan and serves to hydrate men's beards. 

$19
Amazon
$15
Walmart
$19
$17
Joma Shop

V76 by Vaughn Grooming Cream

Joe is a big fan of this grooming cream that allows your hair to move, yet still hold its volume. 

$20
Amazon

V76 by Vaughn Tonic Hair and Scalp

This tonic refreshes hair and soothes the scalp and at the same time, can be used as prep for styling—just like Joe uses it for!

$20
Amazon
$16
Neiman Marcus
$13
Birchbox

V76 by Vaughn Molding Paste

This flexible molding paste is one of Kevin's favorites. The product adds shape and body to men's hair, helping sculpt strands with a satin finish.

$19
Amazon

If you want to check out more celeb-loved products, check out this body scrub that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Mandy Moore, January Jones, and more stars love.

—Originally published Aug. 7, 2019 at 3:30 AM PT

