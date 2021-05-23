See the Products the Jonas Brothers Use Before Every Show

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ladies and gentlemen, the wait is over! The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour. The Remember This Tour starts August 20 with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan McGraw.
But before they perform their biggest hits, the guys will be looking their best in the beauty department thanks to celebrity groomer Marissa Machado.
"To get the brothers set for tour, I have created kits for them with products that are specific to each of them," Marissa shared with E! News exclusively. "I choose products that are easy for them to use without me as well as products that will hold up on stage and care for their skin at the same time."
Kiehl's and V76 by Vaughn are just some of the familiar brands Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas will be using as they hit the road this summer.
And while fans may be used to admiring the brothers' looks on red carpets, being on stage for hours at a time brings a whole new routine.
"The tour glam is for sure different from the red carpet," Marissa shared, adding, "However I don't go on the road, so they usually just do their own hair and keep the faces clean," Marissa revealed to us. "After hours on stage giving it all they have, I think it's better to have less."
Without further ado, take a look at the Jonas Brothers' must-have products below.
Skyn Iceland Glacial Face Wash
Kevin, Joe and Nick all love using this face wash, which is made from all natural ingredients to soothe and purify stressed skin.
Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths
All the brothers use these cleansing wipes on tour, which refresh and smooth the skin without having to use water.
Skyn Iceland Icelandic Youth Serum
This serum uses anti-oxidant "sponge" technology powered by a natural yet powerful antioxidant called Astaxanthin, which hydrates and brightens the skin in one easy step. All three brothers will be using it this tour.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels 4-pack
Have problems with dark eye circles? These are perfect for you. These under eye patches that cool and firm your under eye area are so good that even the Jonas Brothers love them!
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
This face wash has caffeine and vitamin E, which work together to energize the skin and leave it feeling smooth. This is a must-have for long tour days for the Jonas Brothers.
Kiehl's Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturizing Lip Balm
Give your lips some extra hydration with this lip balm for men, which doesn't provide extra shine.
Philips OneBlade Razor
The Jonas Brothers can't go on tour without this razor, which is reusable and gives you a blade replacement every one, two or three months.
V76 by Vaughn Texture Clay
Nick Jonas turns to this texture clay to make sure his hair holds out and looks good through hours of performing.
V76 by Vaughn Beard Oil
Nick and his brother Kevin love using this beard oil, which is vegan and serves to hydrate men's beards.
V76 by Vaughn Grooming Cream
Joe is a big fan of this grooming cream that allows your hair to move, yet still hold its volume.
V76 by Vaughn Tonic Hair and Scalp
This tonic refreshes hair and soothes the scalp and at the same time, can be used as prep for styling—just like Joe uses it for!
V76 by Vaughn Molding Paste
This flexible molding paste is one of Kevin's favorites. The product adds shape and body to men's hair, helping sculpt strands with a satin finish.
—Originally published Aug. 7, 2019 at 3:30 AM PT