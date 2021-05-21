Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on 3 Rape Charges After Shocking Victim Testimonies

Weitere : Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson's Rape Charges

Danny Masterson has been ordered to stand trial for three counts of rape following accusations from three women, including an ex-girlfriend.

A Los Angeles judge issued the ruling on Friday, May 21, during a preliminary hearing that began earlier this week, during which the accusers testified against him, E! News confirmed. The women have accused the That '70s Show actor of raping them in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003.

This past January, Masterson, 45, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape by force or fear. His attorney said the actor had consensual sex with the women and that he would prove his client's innocence, the Associated Press reported. If convicted of all charges, Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison.

On Tuesday, May 18, Masterson appeared in court for the preliminary hearing. The actor is a prominent Scientologist and the accusers are former Scientologists. During the hearing, his attorney repeatedly challenged the women about their testimonies and also suggested during the proceedings that the prosecution was tainted by anti-religious bias against the church, the Associated Press reported.