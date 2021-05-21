Travis Barker Gets "Survivor's Guilt" Tattoo 13 Years After Plane Crash

Travis Barker just debuted a new tattoo, with a very personal meaning behind it.
On May 21, the Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story to show off his latest ink on his already heavily tatted body. One arm reads "Survivor's" while the next reads "Guilt."
The tattoo is seemingly a reference to Travis surviving a September 2008 plane crash that killed four people, including his assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles Monroe Still, Jr. The only other survivor of the crash was Adam Goldstein, also known as DJ AM, who died less than one year later from an accidental drug overdose.
The deadly accident occurred when the Learjet taking the group to California crashed on takeoff in Columbia, S.C. Travis, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian, has spoken before about the impact the crash had on his life.
"I think back, and I was this little punk, someone I'm not proud of, that's abusing pills every day and taking all this s--t recreationally. And then you look death in the face and you almost die in a plane crash, and then you're actually forced to be on morphine for four months or whatever. It's like 'Oh, how did the tables change?'" he recalled to Billboard in 2015 while promoting his memoir Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums. "Every day since the plane crash is another day I walked away from death. I'm very fortunate."
He also recalled the horrific experience, which left him with burns on 65% of his body, in an interview with Good Morning America that same year.
"The plane's on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel. I basically ignite my whole body in fire. I'm so soaked in jet fuel, there's nothing I can do to put the fire out," he described. "I'm completely nude at this point...I'm running, grabbing my testicles, my genitals, because, I don't know why, and then we realize, you know, we're out of the plane and...the plane explodes."
Following the crash, Travis developed a crippling fear of flying. Though the musician no longer gets on a plane, he recently took a bus trip with his Poosh founder girlfriend to celebrate her birthday.