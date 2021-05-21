Go Behind the Scenes of Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Social Tourist Photo Shoot

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The D'Amelio sisters can now add "designer" to their list of roles!
After serving as Hollister's "Chief Jeanealogists" since 2020, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are taking their relationship with Hollister to the next level with Social Tourist, their very own trend-forward apparel brand. Featuring monthly collection drops, each concepted and designed by the sisters, the brand aims to deliver a wide variety of apparel styles that reflect the girls' individual styles and current trends.
In honor of the first collection that dropped this week, Charli and Dixie gave E! News a behind-the-scenes look into their Social Tourist campaign shoot! Scroll below to check out the exclusive photos and shop the must-have pieces.
If you're ready to channel your inner D'Amelio sister, the Social Tourist line is now available to shop on SocialTourist.com! Viral dance moves not included. To get you started, we rounded up a few of our favorite styles from the first collection.
Social Tourist Crop Oversized Graphic Tee
Also available in tie-dye colorways and black, this cropped graphic tee will look great with the matching joggers or a pair of leggings.
Social Tourist Logo Dad Shorts
Featuring a spliced color blocking design, these cozy shorts offer a loose, relaxed fit that is perfect for lounging around the house.
Social Tourist Logo Dad Joggers
If you prefer longer pants, pick up these ultra-cozy joggers to rep on a daily basis.
Social Tourist Oversized Logo Hoodie
We don't know about you, but we live in hoodies, and this one looks especially cozy. The color block design is everything!