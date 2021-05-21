Travis Barker Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life" After Family Trip to Disneyland

Weitere : Travis Barker Adorably Cheers on Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign

Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian found their happily ever after in the happiest place on earth?

The blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. with their families on May 20, and afterwards, Travis posted a few photos to reminded fans their romance is something straight out of a fairy tale. Kourtney commented on the pictures by writing "happiest," and her boyfriend replied by writing, "with the love of my life."

All together now: Awwwww.

Kourtney brought along her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis was joined by his son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, who Shanna shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya. Together, they enjoyed a number of attractions, including The Haunted Mansion, the Pirates of the Caribbean, the It's a Small World and Mad Tea Party rides. They also ate some Disney-themed treats and walked down Main Street U.S.A.