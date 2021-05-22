Find Out Which Celebrities Competed on Eurovision Before Getting Famous

Weitere : Rachel McAdams' Real-Life Experience at Eurovision

Eurovision is coming to the States!

For the first time ever, NBCUniversal will own the U.S. streaming rights for the 2021 and 2022 editions of European Broadcasting Union's international music competition. Fans around the world can stream this year's Eurovision Song Contest grand finale today, May 22 on Peacock.

Not to be confused with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams' Oscar-nominated (yes, you read that correctly) 2020 movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, the Eurovision competition is the gold standard of musical talents from dozens of countries around the globe.

In fact, many familiar music A-listers actually got their start on Eurovision. Before Grease fame, Olivia Newton-John landed in fourth place...behind superstar hitmakers ABBA whose music later became the heart of Mamma Mia!. Even Céline Dion competed in Eurovision—and won only by a single point.

From Enrique Iglesias' father Julio making his Eurovision debut way back in 1970, to the songwriters behind "Walking On Sunshine," Eurovision has a renowned history in the music industry on a global scale.