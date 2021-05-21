Mike Fisher's Prank on Wife Carrie Underwood Is Guaranteed to Make You Jump

Mike Fisher loves to poke a little fun at wife Carrie Underwood by taking the wheel—literally.
The former NHL player recently played a prank on his wife that he couldn't help but share on social media. In a video posted to Instagram on May 20, the 40-year-old athlete can be seen slowly approaching his country singer wife and her pal with his vehicle, when he suddenly honks the horn—making everyone in the video jump in a split-second panic.
As Carrie hilariously turned around to yell at her husband for the prank, Mike laughed, "We got ‘em!"
But Mike isn't the only prankster in the family, as fans may recall, Carrie also played a prank on unsuspecting shoppers back in 2019. The "Before He Cheats" singer hilariously serenaded customers from a hidden part of a store with their own special song as they were shopping.
"John is holding onto his shoes," she sang over the loudspeaker to one customer as he shopped. "If he doesn't get boots, he'll have the blues. Take it from me, Carrie Underwood."
It's also worth noting that when it comes to getting your spouse, Mike isn't the only one who loves to poke fun at their other half. Celebrities like Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Jessie James Decker have made it their business to pull the ultimate pranks on their partners.
In September 2019, Katy managed to pull a fast one on fiancé Orlando Bloom by calling into a radio interview and pretended to be a fan that was pretending to be the famous singer. "Yeah, Gemma that was great, really well done," he said to the suspected caller. "Not convinced, but hard for you because I do live with that voice."
Katy, upon revealing her identity, teased, "Honey, I thought you knew me better! Do you think we should really be going down this long road if you can't even tell my own voice?"
Also in 2019, as part of an April Fools' Day prank, Justin Bieber shared a caption-less photo of a sonogram that left fans in a frenzy. But people quickly realized it was a fake pic when his wife Hailey Bieber commented, "Very funny."
Another celebrity who loves to pull a good prank is singer and reality TV star Jessie James Decker–especially when it came to pulling the wool over her husband's eyes. Back on a 2017 episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie decided to comically use her brother John James' girlfriend Ali to pull one over on Eric.
Jessie joked about their decision to stuff Ali's shorts, saying, "We thought the fake butt would be funny because it's subtle but it also cracks open a lot of eggs."
Turns out the joke was on Jessie as Eric didn't even notice! "He doesn't even notice the butt," Jessie admitted. "He doesn't even look."