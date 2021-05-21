Yet Another Grey's Anatomy Star Is Leaving the Show

Weitere : "Grey's Anatomy": Sarah Drew Teases Dr. April Kepner's Return

It turns out Grey's Anatomy had even more tricks up the sleeve of its lab coats than fans were expecting.

In addition to saying goodbye to Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) during the Thursday, May 20 episode, the long-running ABC medical drama also bid farewell to Tom Koracick, played by actor Greg Germann since 2017.

Viewers knew that the episode would show Jackson heading to Boston to help lead his family's foundation, but it was a surprise to see Tom flying to the City on a Hill with him. E! News has learned that while Greg is no longer a series regular, fans should expect to see his character pop up on the show down the road.

"Greg Germann is a comic genius, and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years," showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement shared to E! News. "We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day—but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!"