Kristin Cavallari Reveals How She Feels About Marriage Following Jay Cutler Divorce

Weitere : Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

Kristin Cavallari is single for now, and she's planning to be a bit more careful when dating than she has in the past.

The 34-year-old Very Cavallari alum appeared on the Scrubbing In podcast on Monday, May 17, where she told co-hosts Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad that she doesn't plan to introduce a partner to her three children—Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5—until she's sure the couple is in it for the long haul. Kristin and Jay Cutler, the father of her kids, filed for divorce in April 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

"It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids," the reality TV mainstay admitted. "My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one."

As for what she's looking for at the moment, she explained, "I do want to date—I do want to have fun." The star added, "I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now, and I'm having a good time. But I am 100 percent single at the moment."